5 Healthy Towns Foundation issues Request for Proposal for Regional Planning

From 5HF

5 Healthy Towns Foundation is accepting proposals for regional interventions that address isolation, food access, and/or physical activity opportunities

in the 5 Healthy Towns service area (Chelsea, Dexter, Grass Lake, Manchester, and Stockbridge.) Up to $500,000 will be made available over the next three years to support interventions that will have a strong, positive impact on the listed focus areas by changing the system through Connectivity, Engagement, Optimism, and Resiliency.

The purpose of this RFP is to partner with the community to make a positive impact on the listed focus areas through programs that are either best practices, recommended for success, or innovative ideas that have a strong chance of success.

Applicants will use the attached document to provide a brief explanation of what they plan to accomplish with their regional proposal. Interested parties can find an RFP worksheet, glossary of terms, and sample CSI scorecard at www.5healthytowns.org/regional-grant-applications/

Successful applications will:

Include at least three of the 5 Healthy Towns service areas.

Address at least one of the three focuses (isolation, food access, and physical activity opportunities) while building around 5HF’s Pillars of Eat Better, Move More, Connect with Others in Healthy Ways, and Avoiding Unhealthy Substances.

Provide evidence that the proposed intervention ties to Isolation, Food Access, and/or Physical Activity Opportunities through local data. Applicants can use data sources found at onebigconnection.org/facts-figures

or other local data sources. Have an evaluation strategy that uses SMART goals to determine success.

Incorporate the principles of Connectivity, Engagement, Optimism, and/or Resiliency.

Have a plan for continuation/sustainability of the proposal when funding ends from 5HF.

Identify 501c3(s) to serve as a fiscal agent.

Define how the application incorporates individuals or populations whose experiences are different.

Include a budget outline.

Items not generally funded by 5HF include medical services, debt reduction, endowment building, and annual appeals.

Proposals will be reviewed by 5HF’s Committee for Strategic Impact (CSI), and successful proposals will be invited to complete a grant application. Proposals should be sent to matt@5healthytowns.org and lori@5healthytowns.org by October 15th for consideration at the October CSI meeting. Subsequent application deadlines are November 8th and December 12th.

###

About 5 Healthy Towns Foundation:

5 Healthy Towns Foundation (5HF) is a private foundation governed by a volunteer board of directors that serves the Michigan school districts of Chelsea, Dexter, Grass Lake, Manchester, and Stockbridge. The mission of 5HF is to cultivate improvements in personal and community wellness by encouraging people in its five healthy towns to eat better, move more, avoid unhealthy substances, and connect with others in healthy ways. For more information on 5HF, visit 5healthytowns.org.