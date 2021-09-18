What is the Buzz About Bugs?

From CDL

Chelsea District Library (CDL) is buzzing with bug activities this fall! The nationally touring Small Wonders: Insects in Focus

photography exhibition opened on September 7 and will run through October 20. Accompanying the exhibition is the artwork of local photographer, musician, illustrator, and artist, Frank Cianciolo. Insects play a critical role in the environment. Viewing the insect world through art gives visitors a new appreciation of its beauty and diversity. Join us via Zoom on October 4 at 9 am when Frank Cianciolo will discuss this beauty and the environmental significance o

f protecting our insect population with British professor of biology and author, Dave Goulson.

Dave Goulson is Professor of Biology at the University of Sussex, specializing in bee ecology. He has published more than 300 scientific articles on the ecology and conservation of bumblebees and other insects. Reflecting on insects, Goulson remarks “Ugly or beautiful, it is the little creatures that make the world go round. We should celebrate and appreciate them in all of their wonderful diversity.” Find a new view on bugs through the eyes of an artist and of an author during this live event.

Continue the insect conversation with Frank Cianciolo at An Evening with the Artist at the Chelsea Depot on October 7 at 6 pm and be sure to enter to win one of two available books by Goulson when you visit the Small Wonders

exhibition. Visit art.chelseadistrictlibrary.org for more information about this fall’s art and associated events at the library!

