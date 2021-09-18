Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Chelsea

By Cathy Muha

A group of Chelsea people will be presenting a two-part event looking at the history of Indigenous People in the Chelsea area as well as nationally.

On Saturday, October 10 at 2:00 p.m. an acknowledgment of the native people of this land will take place at the border-to-border trailhead on N. Territorial Rd. near the Lyndon Township Hall. The inspiration to have the ceremony there is the newly installed sculpture of a Native American woman along the trail. People are invited to walk the trail before or after the land acknowledgment and view the sculpture, titled “Dedicated to the Women Leaders of Michigan”. It is by artist John Daniel.

On Monday, October 11 at 6:30 p.m., Heather Bruegl, M.A. a member of the Oneida tribe of Stockbridge Munsee, WI, will speak on “A History of Native American Activism”. Heather is a Native American Historian and Director of Education of the Forge Project Fellowship. To register for this Zoom event, go to bit.ly/NAactivism

This event is sponsored by the Chelsea area One World One Family.

For questions, go to mailto:cathymuha@sbcglobal.net