Dexter Pulls Away from Lincoln 44-34

Since the Dexter football turnaround in 2018, the rivalry with Ypsilanti Lincoln has left fans with some memorable football games between the two teams with some fantastic finishes.

While Dexter’s 44-34 win Friday night was not the down to the final gun fantastic finish, it was a barn burner until the Dreadnaughts pulled away in the final quarter for the victory.

Cole Cabana put Dexter up 7-0 with a 33-yard TD run in the first quarter, but Lincoln would answer to make it 7-7 after one.

Braeden Fuson put the Dreadnaughts back on top when he took a reverse handoff from Cabana and ran it in from 10 yards out for a 14-7 lead.

Nate Baughman picked off a Splitter pass to give the Dreads good field position and Cal Bavineau would connect with Fuson for seven yards to make it 21-7.

Dexter was threatening again when Lincoln scooped up a fumble and returned it 79 yards for a score to make it 21-14.

The Dreadnaughts answered when Bavineau connected with Fuson for a second time for a 39-yard scoring strike to make it 28-14.

Lincoln would strike right before the half on a scoring pass with 19 second left to make it 28-21 at the break.

The Splitters struck first I the second half to tie the game at 28.

Cabana busted across from 16 yards out to give Dexter a 35-28 lead, but Lincoln returned the kickoff for a touchdown to make it 35-34. Devon Emrick would bust through the line to block the extra point to keep it a one-point game.

Dexter was forced to punt early in the fourth quarter pinning the Splitters back to their own 15. On third down Sean White broke through for a quarterback sack to pin Lincoln back to its own three-yard line. The snap on the punt sailed out of the endzone for a safety to make 37-34.

The Dreadnaughts took the kickoff and drove down the field with the aid of an unsportsmanlike penalty on the Lincoln sideline that saw one of the Splitters coaches ejected from the game.

Bavineau would cap the drive off with a six-yard TD run to make it 44-34.

Gerzon Herter picked off two Lincoln passes in the final five minutes to seal the win for the Dreads.

Fuson had a big night for the Dreadnaughts with 13 catches for 166 yards and two scores along with hits ten-yard TD run.

Bavineau finished 28-37 for 296 yards and two TD’s and rushed for one score.

Cabana was a workhorse in the backfield with 168 yards on 35 carries and two touchdowns and caught three passes for 33 yards. Brennan Parachek caught four passes for 35 yard, Wyatt Novara four for 30 yards, Ty Rychener three for 27 and Cole Darby one for five yards.