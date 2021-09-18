Chelsea Boys’ XC Cruises to Spartan Invite Title

The Chelsea boys’ cross country team dominated the Bronze Division at the MSU Spartan Invitational Friday by placing five runners in the top 21 and cruising to the win.

The Bulldogs finished with 49 points to easily outdistance the other 28 teams in the race. Petoskey and Defiance, Ohio tied for second with 158 points.

Four Chelsea runners set PR’s at the event. Bram Hartsuff finished third with a PR of 16:07.9 and Jonas Norwood with a PR of 16:46.2 to finish eighth. Leo Swager finished 52nd with a PR of 18.11.1 and Colby Pfeiffer 69th with a PR of 18:46.1.

Connell Alford led the Bulldogs with a second-place finish in 16:05.4.

Zebedee Swager was 16th in 17:11.9, Nick Spruce 21st in 17:24.4, Jackson Dell 31st in 17:39.9, and Grayson Eckland 128th in 20:07.8.