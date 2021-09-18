Chelsea Girls’ Cross Country Claims Huron Invite Title

The Chelsea girls’ country team continued to impress this week by winning the 52nd Annual New Boston Huron Invitational Saturday.

Chelsea placed four runners in the top 20 to lead the way. The Bulldogs finished with 58 points to beat out second place Tecumseh with 74 and Adrian with 125.

Trilian Krug led the Bulldogs with a third-place finish in 19:45.40.

Kate Gaiser was eighth in 20:19.50, Audra Guthre 13th

in 20:53.70, and Julia Kause 18th in 21:16.40.

Lauren Thompson was 24th in 21:33.50, Brooke Matusik 30th in 22:07.80, and Cyprus Gabriel-Menegay 64th

in 24:44.70.