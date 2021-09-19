Chelsea Tennis Claims Allegan Invitational Title

The Chelsea boys’ tennis team proved it deserves to be ranked #4 in Division 3 after defeating eight teams to win the Allegan Invitational Saturday.

The Bulldogs won six of eight flights to finish with 22 points to beat out Allegan and Mason with 14 points each.

Flight champions were Lucas Hopkins (2) and Mason Strach (3) in singles, while sweeping the four doubles flights. Landon Napieralski/Joshua O’Brien (1), Lane Ford/Peter Mourad (2), Quinn Tjernagel/James Murray (3), and Colin Wacker/Michael Struk (4) all claimed titles.

The Bulldogs opened the week by taking down Jackson 8-0.

Singles wins went to Lane Ford, Jack Murray, Julian Korner, and Luke Tropea, while doubles wins went to Evan Sing/JP Chinavare, Joe Mitchell/Evan Grudzinski, Keegan Van Batavia/Owen Mcculloch, and Jordan Jedele/Chase Seaberg.

Chelsea then beat Saline 602 in a SEC crossover.

Hunter Napieralski and Strach were victorious at singes, while Landon Napieralski/O’Brien, Sing/Mourad, Tjernagel/Murray, and Wacker/Struk.

The Bulldogs took on Battle Creek Lakeview and dominated all the flights in an 8-0 sweep.