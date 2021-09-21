CPD Weekly Report, 09-21-21

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 21-1676

Location: 1600 block of S. Main Street

Date: September 16, 2021

Time: 11:37 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer was dispatched to the 1600 block of S. Main

Street for the report of larceny from a construction site. The complainant stated that sometime

between September 15th at 5:00 pm and September 16th at 7:00 am an unknown suspect entered the construction site and stole fifty (50) blue “T-Shaped” head bolts. Reportedly these are specialty bolts that had recently been delivered to the site. At the time of the report, there was no suspect information available.

Incident #: 21-1656

Location: 1100 block of S. Main Street

Date: September 13, 2021

Time: 12:20 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers responded to the 1100 block of S. Main Street

for the report of a stolen vehicle complaint. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the

complainant who stated that a vehicle went missing from their parking lot. The complainant

described the vehicle as a 2006 Chevy Silverado dually, white in color with a black “Dumper

Dogg dump box” on the back. The complainant was unsure when the vehicle had exactly gone

missing, however, estimated that the vehicle went missing sometime within the last 7-10 days and was discovered missing on September 13, 2021. The complainant stated that they had the only known set of keys for the vehicle. The case was closed pending any further investigative leads on a potential suspect(s).