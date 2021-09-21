Shoptober in Chelsea, #shopchelseamich Halloween 2021

From D&B Strategic Marketing

Halloween is one of the most celebrated holidays of the year! Love for Halloween is spine-chillingly strong, so during “Shoptober” you will find unique, creepy, and fun Halloween and Fall decor. There are also several haunts where you can forage for food and beverage to maintain your vampire strength.

#shopchelseamich

merchants have an abundance of devilish Halloween goods and treats to carry away on your broomstick. Ranging from not-your-basic witches to sweets, scarecrows, indoor and outdoor pumpkins, jack-o’-lanterns, seasonal-trendy clothing, toys, books, vintage goods, beautiful plants, and flowers to enjoy throughout the haunting season and so much more to set your hair on end!

Enjoy a seasonal brew, glass of wine, or your favorite cocktail to ward off the werewolves, and bone-chilling air. Check out participating restaurants at www.shopchelseamich.com for their latest fall menus.

Chelsea businesses are practicing safe shopping and dining - so let’s show our local business community some zombie love and hair-raising attention! Spook up your home, and any place you may inhabit these days for Halloween. The list of participating locally owned businesses can be found at this link to their website www.shopchelseamich.com.

###

#shopchelseamich is a group of independent business owners with entrepreneurial flavor and spirit. Their focus is on keeping the community healthy by providing reasons for people to shop in Chelsea with unique products and services.