An early look at enrollment in the Chelsea School District

At nearly a month into the new school year, the Chelsea School District looks like it has a larger student enrollment than last year in 2020-2021, when COVID made it a very different time.

However, the numbers are still down a bit from the start of the 2019-2020 school year.

The official count day for student enrollment doesn’t happen until Oct. 6, but in a quick update to the school board, CSD Superintendent Julie Helber gave an early look as to what the numbers are inside the district’s classrooms.

At the Sept. 13 school board meeting, Helber said she wanted to give an early enrollment update because there were some questions from board members and information out in the community that might be misleading about “hundreds and hundreds” of students leaving CSD.

“That’s just not what we are seeing,” Helber said of the misleading information.

The numbers are not yet official, but Helber said they can look into their systems and do a preliminary count, which traditionally comes very close to what ends up being the official numbers.

She said the projected enrollment is 2,351 students, which is 54 more students than October 2020 and 80 less students than October of 2019.

At the elementary level, she said the district is up 46 students with the middle school having the exact same number of 548 as last year while CHS and the early childhood/special education is down 9 and 1, respectively.

Looking at the start of this year and back over the past year or so, she said the district’s records show that 77 students have exited CSD while there have also been some new enrollments.

One thing she said administration will work at taking a deeper look at is to see how many are brand new versus who may have left during COVID last year to do something different and than returned this year.

Here are some of the reasons given to the district for exiting: 28 moved out of the district, 13 left for school of choice, five are now homeschooling, 11 have chosen private or charter school, 14 didn’t give a reason and 6 students with the loss of the St. Louis Center youth program closing down.

For this year, CSD has seen 24 school of choice enrollments, which is a similar number over the past two years. Helber said they are also seeing an increase in international students with 11 students this year.

Another, more accurate, enrollment report will come after count day and once the district compiles the numbers.