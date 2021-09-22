Michigan Ranks High on the List of Best States for Fishing
By Sav Maive
Grab some chums and head out on the water because National Hunting and Fishing Day, Sept. 25, is fast approaching. Celebrate at one of the nation’s countless lakes, rivers, and shores, where you can snag your next big catch.
But take heed: Where you end up floating may make or break the line on your excursion. Is your state making waves in the fishing world?
Lawn Love ranked every state in the U.S. to determine 2021’s Best and Worst States for Fishing. We looked for states with high levels of community interest in the sport, an abundance of water sources, easy access to gear, and affordable fishing licenses.
Use our rankings, in-depth analysis, and expert tips to get the most out of your next fishing trip.
State rankings
See how each state fared in our ranking:
2021’s Best and Worst States for Fishing
|OVERALL RANK
|State
|Overall Score
|Community Rank
|Access Rank
|Cost Rank
|Supplies Rank
|1
|Alaska
|46.73
|1
|3
|50
|10
|2
|Michigan
|45.60
|8
|1
|30
|38
|3
|Maine
|45.03
|10
|4
|40
|5
|4
|Rhode Island
|44.51
|44
|2
|4
|33
|5
|Florida
|42.52
|4
|7
|27
|39
|6
|Hawaii
|39.66
|50
|5
|1
|50
|7
|Wisconsin
|38.78
|6
|15
|34
|16
|8
|Massachusetts
|38.75
|21
|6
|31
|32
|9
|Louisiana
|38.40
|24
|10
|9
|23
|10
|Alabama
|37.72
|26
|13
|8
|25
|11
|Minnesota
|37.05
|5
|23
|21
|11
|12
|Delaware
|36.24
|43
|11
|14
|19
|13
|North Carolina
|35.74
|17
|17
|11
|36
|14
|Maryland
|34.54
|37
|8
|36
|41
|15
|Connecticut
|32.69
|46
|14
|32
|15
|16
|Ohio
|32.67
|22
|20
|16
|40
|17
|Montana
|32.50
|2
|39
|21
|1
|18
|South Carolina
|32.47
|35
|21
|3
|37
|19
|New Hampshire
|32.24
|12
|24
|46
|3
|20
|New York
|32.23
|42
|9
|25
|48
|21
|Indiana
|31.09
|20
|30
|6
|31
|22
|New Jersey
|29.69
|47
|12
|35
|46
|23
|Illinois
|29.44
|38
|26
|5
|45
|24
|Georgia
|29.30
|36
|25
|7
|43
|25
|North Dakota
|28.73
|11
|42
|17
|2
|26
|Mississippi
|28.42
|41
|29
|15
|27
|27
|California
|28.36
|23
|16
|45
|49
|28
|Pennsylvania
|26.92
|33
|27
|24
|44
|29
|Oregon
|26.72
|27
|22
|47
|13
|30
|Texas
|26.23
|14
|28
|43
|47
|31
|Missouri
|24.15
|9
|37
|10
|20
|32
|Oklahoma
|23.90
|19
|41
|2
|21
|33
|Wyoming
|23.87
|3
|40
|37
|17
|34
|Idaho
|23.84
|7
|35
|28
|9
|35
|Virginia
|23.70
|39
|19
|48
|34
|36
|Washington
|22.65
|34
|18
|49
|28
|37
|Iowa
|22.16
|16
|43
|20
|4
|38
|Vermont
|21.94
|15
|31
|38
|6
|39
|West Virginia
|21.68
|18
|45
|18
|8
|40
|Kentucky
|21.31
|25
|38
|12
|24
|41
|Arkansas
|20.95
|29
|35
|13
|22
|42
|Colorado
|19.92
|30
|32
|26
|17
|43
|South Dakota
|19.50
|13
|44
|41
|12
|44
|Tennessee
|18.37
|28
|34
|23
|35
|45
|Utah
|17.69
|31
|33
|33
|26
|46
|Nebraska
|16.75
|32
|49
|42
|7
|47
|Kansas
|16.33
|45
|46
|29
|14
|48
|New Mexico
|15.86
|40
|50
|19
|29
|49
|Arizona
|11.40
|48
|47
|39
|42
|50
|Nevada
|10.56
|49
|48
|44
|30
