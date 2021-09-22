Michigan Ranks High on the List of Best States for Fishing

By Sav Maive

Grab some chums and head out on the water because National Hunting and Fishing Day, Sept. 25, is fast approaching. Celebrate at one of the nation’s countless lakes, rivers, and shores, where you can snag your next big catch.

But take heed: Where you end up floating may make or break the line on your excursion. Is your state making waves in the fishing world?

Lawn Love ranked every state in the U.S. to determine 2021’s Best and Worst States for Fishing. We looked for states with high levels of community interest in the sport, an abundance of water sources, easy access to gear, and affordable fishing licenses.

Use our rankings, in-depth analysis, and expert tips to get the most out of your next fishing trip.

OVERALL RANK State Overall Score Community Rank Access Rank Cost Rank Supplies Rank 1 Alaska 46.73 1 3 50 10 2 Michigan 45.60 8 1 30 38 3 Maine 45.03 10 4 40 5 4 Rhode Island 44.51 44 2 4 33 5 Florida 42.52 4 7 27 39 6 Hawaii 39.66 50 5 1 50 7 Wisconsin 38.78 6 15 34 16 8 Massachusetts 38.75 21 6 31 32 9 Louisiana 38.40 24 10 9 23 10 Alabama 37.72 26 13 8 25 11 Minnesota 37.05 5 23 21 11 12 Delaware 36.24 43 11 14 19 13 North Carolina 35.74 17 17 11 36 14 Maryland 34.54 37 8 36 41 15 Connecticut 32.69 46 14 32 15 16 Ohio 32.67 22 20 16 40 17 Montana 32.50 2 39 21 1 18 South Carolina 32.47 35 21 3 37 19 New Hampshire 32.24 12 24 46 3 20 New York 32.23 42 9 25 48 21 Indiana 31.09 20 30 6 31 22 New Jersey 29.69 47 12 35 46 23 Illinois 29.44 38 26 5 45 24 Georgia 29.30 36 25 7 43 25 North Dakota 28.73 11 42 17 2 26 Mississippi 28.42 41 29 15 27 27 California 28.36 23 16 45 49 28 Pennsylvania 26.92 33 27 24 44 29 Oregon 26.72 27 22 47 13 30 Texas 26.23 14 28 43 47 31 Missouri 24.15 9 37 10 20 32 Oklahoma 23.90 19 41 2 21 33 Wyoming 23.87 3 40 37 17 34 Idaho 23.84 7 35 28 9 35 Virginia 23.70 39 19 48 34 36 Washington 22.65 34 18 49 28 37 Iowa 22.16 16 43 20 4 38 Vermont 21.94 15 31 38 6 39 West Virginia 21.68 18 45 18 8 40 Kentucky 21.31 25 38 12 24 41 Arkansas 20.95 29 35 13 22 42 Colorado 19.92 30 32 26 17 43 South Dakota 19.50 13 44 41 12 44 Tennessee 18.37 28 34 23 35 45 Utah 17.69 31 33 33 26 46 Nebraska 16.75 32 49 42 7 47 Kansas 16.33 45 46 29 14 48 New Mexico 15.86 40 50 19 29 49 Arizona 11.40 48 47 39 42 50 Nevada 10.56 49 48 44 30

