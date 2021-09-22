Bulldogs Down Tecumseh in SEC White Opener

The Chelsea volleyball team opened SEC White play with a 3-1 hard fought 25-20, 25-19, 24-26, 25-21 win over Tecumseh Tuesday night.

The match was close throughout with each set going back and forth.

The first set was tied at 20, but Ellie McGlashen stepped to the line and closed out the set with five straight points to take the opener 25-20.

Tecumseh would rally in the second to cut a Chelsea lead to 14-13, but the Bulldogs took control from there. With the score 18-15, Rachel Hein served five straight points to extend the lead to 23-16. A Kayla Munson kill closed out the set for a 2-0 Bulldogs lead.

Tecumseh took an early lead in the fourth and lead 17-11 but Chelsea rallied. They cut the lead to 24-22 and saved two set points to tie the game at 24. The Indians would pull out the set with two straight points to make it 2-1.

The Indians had all the momentum and it carried over to the fourth set as Tecumseh jumped out to a quick 10-2 lead.

Chelsea would rally and trailed 14-11 when McGlashen served six straight points to give the Bulldogs a 17-14 lead. The Indians fought back to tie it at 18, but McGlashen and Hein would close it out with a pair of kills to give the Bulldogs the win.

McGlashen had a big night with 23 assists, 18 digs, seven kills, six aces, and three blocks to lead the Bulldogs.

Hein added 17 digs and 14 kills, while Munson had 21 digs, 20 kills, and two blocks. Mya Spadafore chipped in with 16 assists and 11 digs, Caitlyn White 32 digs and two assists, Jenna Ouellette four digs, three blocks, and three kills, and Sasha French four blocks, one kill, and one ace.

The Bulldogs return to action next Tuesday when they host Pinckney.