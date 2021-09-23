Chelsea Police Report, August 2021

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Chelsea Chief of Police, Ed Toth, submitted his report for August 2021 to the City Council at its September 20, 2021 meeting.

For August, officers responded to 246 calls for service. This is up from 221 calls a year ago for an 11.3% increase in services. Year-to-Date total calls stand at 1,570, down from 1,932 last year for a 18.7% drop.

Of the 69 total cases for the month, four are waiting on the lab, five are under review by the prosecutor, 14 are closed, and 46 remain open.

Chief Toth noted the 26 total traffic crashes were unusually high, about double the typical number, with 13 of them being on Old US12. Toth speculates the construction on I94 has driven more traffic onto the old highway and is the reason for the elevated number of incidents.

Chief Toth stated that the department delt with two suicides last month. He stressed anyone struggling with issues or thinking about harming themselves to call the suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255. Mayor Johnson added that the County’s 24/7 Crisis Hotline is 1-734-544-3050.

The entire call log for August can be found at the link below.

Breakdown of all calls for service by category.

Breakdown of all Misc. Complaints by subcategory.

Breakdown of Non-Criminal Complaints by subcategory.