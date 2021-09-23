9-23-2021 1:13pm
Weekly Road Work, Sept 27 - Oct 3
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Mid-March - late October
|Ann Arbor
|Paved local roads with curbs throughout the township
|Rolling operation - street sweeping
|Week of Sept. 27
|Augusta
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Sept. 7 - October 8
|Augusta
|Paved local roads with curbs throughout the township
|Rolling operation - street sweeping
|Week of Sept. 27
|Bridgewater
|Hogan Rd between Allen Rd and the old gravel pit entrance
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Sept. 27
|Dexter
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Sept. 13 - October 8
|Lodi
|Intersection of Wagner Rd and Waters Rd
|Intersection closure
|August 11 - October 1
|Lodi
|Waters Rd between Tessmer Rd and Wagner Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Sept. 20 - October 8
|Lodi, Scio
|Wagner Rd between Ann Arbor-Saline Rd and Liberty Rd
|Daytime road closures and intermittent lane closures
|Week of Sept. 27
|Manchester
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Sept. 20 - October 8
|Northfield
|Paved local roads with curbs throughout the township
|Rolling operation - street sweeping
|Week of Sept. 27
|Pittsfield
|Intersection of Morgan Rd and State St
|Intermittent lane closure
|August 9 - Nov. 19
|Pittsfield
|Paved local roads with curbs throughout the township
|Rolling operation - street sweeping
|Week of Sept. 27
|Salem
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Sept. 13 - October 1
|Scio
|Zeeb Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Peters Rd
|Intermittent lane and shoulder closures
|June 1 - late Sept. (extended)
|Scio
|Paved local roads with curbs throughout the township
|Rolling operation - street sweeping
|Week of Sept. 27
|Superior
|Geddes Rd between Gotfredson Rd and Ridge Rd
|Road closure
|August 9 - October
|Superior
|Prospect Rd between Clark Rd and Vreeland Rd
|Shoulder closure
|August 2 - Nov.
|Superior
|Paved local roads with curbs throughout the township
|Rolling operation - street sweeping
|Week of Sept. 27
|Sylvan
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|October 1 - 29
|Sylvan, City of Chelsea
|Old US-12 between M-52 and Freer Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 24 - late Sept. (extended)
|Webster
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Sept. 20 - October 8
|Webster
|Northfield Church Rd between Jennings Rd and Maple Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|August 30 - October 8
|Webster
|Merrill Rd between Barker Rd and the county line
|Intermittent lane closure
|August 23 - October 1
|Webster
|Mast Rd Bridge over Huron River
|Lane closure
|Sept. 20 - October 1
|York
|North St between Stony Creek Rd Mooreville Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|October 1 - 8
|York
|Judd Rd between Warner Rd and Platt Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Sept. 20 - October 8
|Ypsilanti
|US-12 & M-17 improvements
|Lane, road, and ramp closures
|June 7 - October
|Ypsilanti
|Paved local roads with curbs throughout the township
|Rolling operation - street sweeping
|Week of Sept. 27