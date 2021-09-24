Bulldogs Swim and Dive Rolls by Jackson in SEC White Showdown

It has been 25 years since someone other then Dexter has claimed the girls SEC White title, but this year there will be a new team at the top with the Dreadnaughts move to the SEC Red.

The two teams that many think will be competing for the top spot met in Chelsea Thursday night when the Bulldogs hosted Jackson and came away with an impressive 117-69 win over the Vikings.

The Bulldogs won nine of 12 events and took the top two spots in six of those races.

The meet opened with a highly contested 200 medley relay in which Jackson nipped Chelsea by .13 seconds. Keygan Monahan, Jess Neff, Chelsea Paddock, and Hayley Hopkins touched just a split second behind the Vikings.

Chelsea blew things open by taking the top two spots in the next four events.

Bella Turner and Riley Monahan started things rolling by taking the top two places in the 200 free.

Paddock and Keygan Monahan then placed 1-2 in the 200 IM and Paiton Doyle and Hayley Hopkins were the top two in the 50 free.

Tallulah Gorby and Amanda Dosey would take the top spots in diving before Jackson would win the 100 fly.

Riley Monahan and Chelsea Paddock got the Bulldogs back on track by claiming the top two spots in the 500 free and the 200 free relay team of Turner, Dosey, Paiton Doyle, and Riley Monahan touched first.

Keygan Monahan would finish second in the 100 back before Jess Neff in the 100 breast and the 400 free relay team of Turner, Keygan Monahan, Hayley Hopkins, and Riley Monahan finished off the meet with first-place finishes.

The Bulldogs will compete in the D3 Showcase in Holland Saturday and return to SEC action Thursday night at Pinckney.