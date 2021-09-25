Bulldogs Move to 5-0 with Rout of Adrian

It took a quarter to get things going, but once the Chelsea football team got rolling, they did not let up in a 48-6 Homecoming rout of Adrian Friday night.

A large Homecoming crowd to celebrate the 2021 Homecoming and saw the Bulldogs honor the 1971, 2000, and 2001 undefeated football teams at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs started quickly with a 29-yard TD run by Trent Hill to make it 7-0 early in the first quarter, but Adrian held tough and a missed field goal by Chelsea just before the end of the quarter kept the score 7-0 after one.

Lucas Dunn tossed three touchdown passes in win over Adrian. Photo by Mike Williamson

Chelsea started to kick it in to gear in the second when Lucas Dunn hit Hill with a screen pass, and he sprinted in from 28-yards out to make it 13-0 after a missed extra point.

Dunn then connected with Ben Strzyzewski for a 26-yard scoring pass to push the lead to 20-0.

Adrian would get on the board when a receiver caught a tipped ball and ran it in for a 69-yard TD. The failed two-point conversion made it 20-6, but on the ensuing kick-off Cole Munson returned it for a 71-yard score to make it 27-6 at the half.

The Bulldogs defense got things going in the third when a snap over the Maple punters head went into the endzone and was recovered by Jayden Woody for a touchdown and a 34-6 lead.

Jayden Woody celebrates recovering a fumble in the endzone for a touchdown. Photo by Mike Williamson

Dunn would toss his third TD-pass of the night in the third when he connected with Lucas Hanifan for a 7-yard score to push the lead to 41-6.

The Bulldogs would wrap up the scoring when Lucas Dawson hit senior Ethan Lyles with an 11-yard strike to make the final 48-6.

Chelsea will hit the road for two weeks when they travel to Ypsilanti Friday and to Tecumseh next week before returning home October 15 against St. Joseph.

Photos by Mike Williamson