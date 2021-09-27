Marshall Crenshaw Headlines Fourth CDL Song Fest

By Lori Coryell, CDL Director

The Chelsea District Library (CDL) is very pleased to announce the schedule for the fourth CDL Song Fest, a celebration of storytelling through the art and craft of songwriting. The Fest will take place on Saturday, October 23, and will feature one-on-one songwriting mentoring sessions either via Zoom or in-person; a Monster Mash on the library lawn for the kids complete with crafts, music, treats, and a costume parade; and a Beat Saber Boogie VR competition for the teens.

The Friends of CDL are joining us in celebrating Song Fest and National Friends of Libraries Week by offering special backstage tours of the library. Curious about what happens after book donations are dropped off under the stairs? Join our Friends for a tour to find out this and other “behind the scenes” information. Families are encouraged to sign up together for this once-in-a-blue-moon opportunity, receive a special CDL swag bag, and be entered to win an Agricole gift card!

The Fest culminates with headliner Marshall Crenshaw in an up-close and personal conversation with 107one’s Martin Bandyke followed by an acoustic performance at Chelsea First Congregational Church. Over the course of a recording career that spans three-plus decades, thirteen albums, and hundreds of songs, Michigan native Marshall Crenshaw’s musical output has maintained a consistently high level of artistry, craftsmanship, and passion endearing him to a broad and loyal fan base. After getting an early break playing John Lennon in a touring company of the Broadway musical Beatlemania, Crenshaw began his recording career with the now-legendary indie single “Something’s Gonna Happen.”

Warner Bros. Records released his self-titled 1982 debut album. That collection established Crenshaw as one of the era’s preeminent rock and rollers which was further confirmed by subsequent albums Field Day, Downtown, Mary Jean & 9 Others, and many more. Along the way, his compositions have been covered by a broad array of performers including Bette Midler, Kelly Willis, Robert Gordon, Ronnie Spector, Marti Jones, and the Gin Blossoms with whom he co-wrote the Top 10 single “Til I Hear It from You.” He’s also provided music for several film soundtracks, appeared in the films La Bamba, in which he portrayed Buddy Holly, and Peggy Sue Got Married and was nominated for a Grammy and Golden Globe for writing the title track of the film Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story. He worked with Mick Jagger and Martin Scorsese on the HBO series Vinyl “doing some session work, a little bit of songwriting.”

His eclectic resume aside, songwriting and record making remain at the center of Crenshaw’s creative life. “I still love recorded music and believe in it as an art form, whether it’s a single or an album… I think I’ll probably stick with it.” For a more in-depth look into Crenshaw’s career, check out chelseadistrictlibrary.org/songfest/ for a fascinating conversation between him and CDL’s Chris Berggren.

CDL Song Fest 2021 Schedule

Saturday, October 23

12-1pm Backstage Tour: Life of a Donated Book

1-3pm Songwriter Mentor Sessions

1-3pm Monster Mash

1-2pm Beat Saber Boogie

1-3pm SportPort on the Lawn

7pm Marshall Crenshaw in conversation with 107one’s Martin Bandyke with Q&A

7:30pm Marshall Crenshaw solo acoustic performance

The first 100 guests through the doors of Marshall Crenshaw’s live performance will receive a CDL Song Fest collector pin. Check out chelseadistrictlibrary.org/songfest for more information about this day-long celebration.

