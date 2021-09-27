Dexter Couple Celebrate 40 Years of Leading Youth

By Beth Anderson

AWANA Is an international program sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ to boys and girls and training them to serve him. Dexter Gospel Church has had the AWANA program, serving children in our community for 40 years. Ivan and Linda Laraway have been involved since its inception, with Mr. Laraway working as the AWANA commander.

The many aspects of AWANA where this tireless couple have served include teaching bible lessons, running the bus ministry, keep in constant contact with the children and their parents, scheduling every Wednesday night with speakers and puppet shows, as well as bubblegum contests, trash nights, pizza nights and ice cream nights. The AWANA Grand Prix, AWANA Olympics and AWANA Bible quizzing were special yearly events that Ivan and Linda also devoted time to. These events included regional competitions.

Ivan and Linda’s great love and devotion to the children of the Dexter and surrounding communities is driven by their desire to see every child saved, becoming good citizens and living a God-centered life; to be the best that they can be.

Thank you, Ivan and Linda Laraway, for your 40 years of service.

We invite all children Kindergarten through sixth grade to be a part of Dexter Gospel Church’s new Patch the Pirate Club. This will take place every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8:00 PM. Patch the Pirate is a dynamic children’s program teaching godly character-building based on the word of God, through music and stories.