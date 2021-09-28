Chelsea Hometown Show Returns to Local Stage October 2

From CHO

Chelsea House Orchestra (CHO) is thrilled to return to the Chelsea High School (CHS) auditorium stage on Saturday, October 2 at 7 p.m.

This exhilarating “Celtic with a Kick” show gives audiences in Chelsea and surrounding areas an opportunity to see and hear why this group of talented high school musicians has been in demand at events and festivals throughout the Midwest for more than 20 years. Their set features traditional Scottish and Irish tunes and Celtic renditions of American folk songs—with inspiration from a variety of genres and cultural influences thrown in for fun.

CHO took to the road in late May after a 16-month pandemic travel hiatus, performing in Alma, Farmington Hills, and Williamston throughout the summer. They played in Edinboro, Pennsylvania and Mentor, Ohio in September. After sharing their music at festivals throughout the region, CHO is excited to bring their high-energy music to their hometown audiences. Their lively and fun show will keep you clapping and smiling all evening long, with CHO alumni joining in for the finale.

Three groups featuring local ties will also be a part of the evening’s entertainment. Beach Middle School’s Fiddle Club, led by Nathan Peters, will share a few tunes. The group is back in full swing after the pandemic hiatus, with assistance from CHO members Megan Hayduk and Sonja Schemahorn.

Celtic Scottish Highland dancers from the Kate DeGood School of Dance will also perform. CHO alumnus Jennifer Craig is a dancer and teacher with the school.

The North Creek Fiddlers will round out the opening acts with their brand of Irish and bluegrass music. The group, popular with all ages, was founded by North Creek teacher Eric Robinson and retired school district employee, Craig Houle.

The school district’s COVID-19 mitigation guidelines apply, so face masks are required indoors. Following the show, audience members will be provided with packaged treats as an “Afterglow to Go.”

General admission tickets for the Hometown Show this year are only $5 and are available online and at the door beginning at 6 p.m. the night of the show. To purchase tickets, visit https://chelseahouseorchestra.org/hometown/.

Chelsea House Orchestra CDs will also be available for purchase at the event.

ABOUT CHO

Chelsea House Orchestra is a non-profit educational performance group consisting of students from Chelsea High School’s orchestra, band, and choir. Directed by CHS Orchestra Director Phillip Sylvester, CHO continues a 25-year tradition founded by Jed Fritzemeier in 1996.

Supported solely by performances, donations, and sales of CDs and merchandise, all monies raised are used for equipment, workshops, recording sessions, and travel expenses. CHO performs at fairs, festivals, and special events throughout the Midwest, including the Alma Highland Festival, Edinboro Highland Games, Chicago Scots Highland Games, Michigan Irish Music Festival, and the Ohio Celtic Festival. CHO toured Scotland in 2016, and China in the spring of 2019.

Visit Chelsea House Orchestra’s website www.chelseahouseorchestra.org to learn more and see upcoming performance dates. Keep up to date with CHO on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/chelseahouseorch.