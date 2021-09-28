Chelsea Girls Golf Third at SEC White Finals

The Chelsea girls’ golf team earned a third-place finish at the SEC White Finals at Giant Oak Golf Club in Bedford Monday. The third-place finish at the Finals give the Bulldogs a 3rd place finish in the final overall standings as well.

The Bulldogs finished with a teams score of 402. Adrian won the meet with a score of 384 and Jackson was second with 393.

Anna Reisner finished runner-up in the conference with an 18-hole score of 83 to lead the Bulldogs.

Maggie Baldwin was next with a 103, while Kailyn Porter and Andi Evers each shot rounds of 108. Piper Diesing finished with a round of 109 and Sara Martin 131.

The Bulldogs will host the Division 3 Regional at Calderone Farms Wednesday, October 6.