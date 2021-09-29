CPD Weekly Report 09-28-21

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 21-1749

Location: 200 block W. Wesley St. Jackson MI

Date: September 26, 2021

Time: 9:28 pm

INFORMATION: The Chelsea Police Department was contacted by the Jackson County Jail and advised that they had a subject in custody who had an active warrant out of our agency for Aggravated Assault. An officer responded to the Jackson County Jail and picked up the arrestee, a 42-year-old Jackson man. The subject was transported to the Washtenaw County Jail where he will be held pending arraignment on the charge.

#####

Incident #: 21-1732

Location: 100 block of E. Middle Street

Date: September 24, 2021

Time: 3:40 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Middle Street for the report of a crash. Upon arrival the officers observed an SUV that had struck a parked vehicle on the street, the driver of the SUV was not on scene. A computer check revealed the owner of the SUV lived a block away from the accident scene. The owner was contacted at their residence and stated that they had not been driving the vehicle and had not given anyone permission to drive the vehicle. The owner stated that they had left their purse and keys in the unlocked vehicle and believed that someone had stolen the vehicle and crashed. The incident remains open and under investigation pending processing of the vehicle for physical evidence and review of area surveillance footage.

#####

Incident #: 21-1731

Location: 14000 block of E. Old US 12

Date: September 23, 2021

Time: 7:35 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer responded to the 14000 block of E. Old US 12 for the report of an unlawful entry and larceny of six catalytic converters that had been cut off of several vehicles parked in the parking lot. The complainant stated that they believed that the theft had occurred sometime between September 22nd at 4:00 pm and September 23rd at 7:00 am. The suspect(s) had gained entry to a fenced-off area by cutting a section of chain link fence and entering the property. Once through the fence, the suspect(s) proceeded to cut the catalytic converters off of six separate vehicles using a reciprocating saw. The case was closed pending any further investigative leads on a potential suspect(s).

#####

Incident #: 21-1723

Location: 1100 block of S. Main St.

Date: September 22, 2021

Time: 11:04 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of S. Main Street for the report of a stolen vehicle complaint. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the complainant who stated that this morning they had noticed that a 2019 Dodge Charger, green in color was missing from their parking lot. A video surveillance check showed that the theft had occurred the night before on September 21st at 11:08 pm. Footage showed an unknown suspect approach the vehicle and break a window and gain entry to the vehicle. Several minutes after entering the vehicle, the vehicle's headlights illuminate and the vehicle is driven off the lot. The complainant reported having all of the sets of keys to the vehicle. The vehicle was entered as being stolen.

On September 23rd the Chelsea Police Department was contacted by the Jackson City Police Department and they advised that the car had been located at a property in their city. The vehicle was towed to the Chelsea Police Department where it was processed for evidence and subsequently released back to the owner. The case remains under active investigation.