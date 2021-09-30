Chelsea's Marching Band Exhibition was another good one

The 13th annual Marching Band Exhibition at Chelsea High School was another great musical experience.

Eleven high school bands and the Eastern Michigan University Marching Band all took part in the event on Sept. 29.

In his welcome message for the event, CHS Principal Michael Kapolka said “This unique musical platform affords our students the opportunity to perform before their peers, as well as collegiate marching band directors, in an educational environment that is conducive to learning and growing. This event is a great venue to display local students' musical talents as well as affords them the opportunity to interact with peers from other local high schools in order to build a larger community of learners.”

Here are the high school bands that performed and their themes:

Dexter: The Beatles

Chelsea: Sunshine songs

Saline: One Hit Wonders

Manchester: The Beatles

Michigan Center: The Beatles

Stockbridge: Songs from the 2000s

Tecumseh: Songs of Perseverance

Grass Lake: Ah-Ha and Kansas

Jackson Northwest: Disney

Williamston: Sticks and Stones (Rolling Stones/Flintstones/Styx)

Blissfield: The Beatles

The Chelsea Middle School band performed the National Anthem.

Dexter's Marching Band. photo by Mike Williamson

In addition to the family, friends and community members on hand, the performances were also observed by judges.

The judges observed each bands’ performance, but did not score them because this was an exhibition. According to CHS, the judges offered each band a brief report reflecting elements in the performance that were well-executed and areas that the band may choose to work on to continue developing.

In answering the question, Why have a Marching Band Exhibition, Alison Roberts, CHS Director of Bands, said the answer is quite simple, “high school band members work extremely hard and are dedicated to their instrument, their ensemble, their school, and to their artistic craft.”

She said the event was established to provide a performance environment for the audience to experience the marching band beyond the typical Friday night football game.

“Our goal is to provide high school marching bands the opportunity to perform in front of a knowledgeable audience, to grow and learn through feedback and assessment provided by reputable clinicians, to share a common performance experience with peers from other high schools, and to have an opportunity to observe and learn from one of the finest college marching bands in the state and across the country,” said Roberts.

Here are video links to Facebook for some of the performances:

Dexter: https://fb.watch/8lPW4ZhT-p/

Saline: https://fb.watch/8lP_J6bWfd/

Chelsea: https://fb.watch/8lQ0sfN_8l/

Saline's Marching Band. photo by Mike Williamson