Dexter Volleyball Sweeps Pioneer on Senior Night

The Dexter volleyball team honored six senior players and its senior manager Tuesday night and sent them out in a big way with a three-game sweep of Ann Arbor Pioneer 25-14, 25-12, 25-8 to improved to 3-0 in the SEC Red.

Honored on Senior Night were exchange student Veronica Sannino, captain Avery Goodrich, Capatain Jamie Giese, Anna Creech, Hannah Quinn, Paige Sayler, and manager Kiera Gotcher.

“It was an honor to have coached these seniors for years - some starting back in mini-volley and U12 club,” Coach Paula Palmer Burns said. “Their work ethic and belief in the culture of our program and what we are building here will be the foundation we can build on. I can't wait to watch them succeed in all they choose to work toward in the future.”

Giese led the way with 13 kills, wight digs, and three blocks, while Creech had 11 digs and seven kills.

Avery Goodrich added 13 digs and five service aces, Quinn seven digs, one ace, and one block, Sayler seven digs, one block, one ace, and one kill, and Mikah Salemi five kills and three blocks.