Photo Gallery: Chelsea Bands Perform at 13th Annual CHS Marching Band Exhibition

The Chelsea Marching Band hosted its 13th Annual Marching Band Exhibition Wednesday night and put on an amazing show.

The Bulldogs and 10 other high school bands performed with the highlight of the night being the performance by the Eastern Michigan University Marching Band.

The band performed A Sunshine theme with the songs Age of Aquarious/Let the Sunshine in from the musical Hair, Stevie Wonder's You Are the Sunshine of My Life, and Walking on Sunshine by Katrina and the Waves.

The Beach Middle School band performed the National Anthem before the festivities began.

Photos by Mike Williamson



