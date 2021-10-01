Weekly Road Work, Oct 4 - 10

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline

Ann Arbor Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure Mid-March - late Oct.

Augusta Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Sept. 7 - Oct. 15

Lodi Intersection of Wagner Rd and Waters Rd Intermittent lane closure Oct. 4 - 30

Lodi Waters Rd between Tessmer Rd and Wagner Rd Daytime road closure Sept. 20 - Oct. 8

Lodi, Scio Wagner Rd between Ann Arbor-Saline Rd and Liberty Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 4

Manchester Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Sept. 20 - Oct. 8

Pittsfield Intersection of Morgan Rd and State St Intermittent lane closure August 9 - Nov. 19

Pittsfield Grant Dr between Packard Rd and Central Ave Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 4

Pittsfield Pennstone Cir between Warner Creek Dr and end of road Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 4

Salem Intersection of 8 Mile Rd and Currie Rd Intermittent lane closure Oct. 1 - 22

Scio Zeeb Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Peters Rd Intermittent lane and shoulder closures June 1 - Oct. (extended)

Superior Geddes Rd between Gotfredson Rd and Ridge Rd Road closure August 9 - Oct.

Superior Prospect Rd between Clark Rd and Vreeland Rd Shoulder closure August 2 - Nov.

Sylvan Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Oct. 1 - 29

Sylvan, City of Chelsea Old US-12 between M-52 and Freer Rd Intermittent lane closure June 24 - mid-Oct. (extended)

Webster Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Sept. 20 - Oct. 8

Webster Northfield Church Rd between Jennings Rd and Maple Rd Intermittent lane closure August 30 - Oct. 8

Webster Merrill Rd between Barker Rd and the county line Intermittent lane closure August 23 - Oct. 4 (extended)

York Hack Rd between county line and Dennison Rd Daytime road closure Oct. 5 - 15

York North St between Stony Creek Rd Mooreville Rd Daytime road closure Oct. 5 - 15

York Arkona Rd between Maple Rd and Ridge Rd Daytime road closure Oct. 5 - 15

York Judd Rd between Warner Rd and Platt Rd Daytime road closure Oct. 5 - 15

Ypsilanti US-12 & M-17 improvements Lane, road, and ramp closures June 7 - Oct.