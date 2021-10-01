10-01-2021 6:25am
Weekly Road Work, Oct 4 - 10
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Mid-March - late Oct.
|Augusta
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Sept. 7 - Oct. 15
|Lodi
|Intersection of Wagner Rd and Waters Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Oct. 4 - 30
|Lodi
|Waters Rd between Tessmer Rd and Wagner Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Sept. 20 - Oct. 8
|Lodi, Scio
|Wagner Rd between Ann Arbor-Saline Rd and Liberty Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Oct. 4
|Manchester
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Sept. 20 - Oct. 8
|Pittsfield
|Intersection of Morgan Rd and State St
|Intermittent lane closure
|August 9 - Nov. 19
|Pittsfield
|Grant Dr between Packard Rd and Central Ave
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Oct. 4
|Pittsfield
|Pennstone Cir between Warner Creek Dr and end of road
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Oct. 4
|Salem
|Intersection of 8 Mile Rd and Currie Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Oct. 1 - 22
|Scio
|Zeeb Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Peters Rd
|Intermittent lane and shoulder closures
|June 1 - Oct. (extended)
|Superior
|Geddes Rd between Gotfredson Rd and Ridge Rd
|Road closure
|August 9 - Oct.
|Superior
|Prospect Rd between Clark Rd and Vreeland Rd
|Shoulder closure
|August 2 - Nov.
|Sylvan
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Oct. 1 - 29
|Sylvan, City of Chelsea
|Old US-12 between M-52 and Freer Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 24 - mid-Oct. (extended)
|Webster
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Sept. 20 - Oct. 8
|Webster
|Northfield Church Rd between Jennings Rd and Maple Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|August 30 - Oct. 8
|Webster
|Merrill Rd between Barker Rd and the county line
|Intermittent lane closure
|August 23 - Oct. 4 (extended)
|York
|Hack Rd between county line and Dennison Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Oct. 5 - 15
|York
|North St between Stony Creek Rd Mooreville Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Oct. 5 - 15
|York
|Arkona Rd between Maple Rd and Ridge Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Oct. 5 - 15
|York
|Judd Rd between Warner Rd and Platt Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Oct. 5 - 15
|Ypsilanti
|US-12 & M-17 improvements
|Lane, road, and ramp closures
|June 7 - Oct.
|Ypsilanti
|Sunset Tr between New Meadow Dr and Princeton Pl
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Oct. 4