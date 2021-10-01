President Biden's COVID action plan could impact Chelsea schools

A directive coming out the White House about COVID vaccinations is now on the Chelsea School District’s radar and will be something the district will probably need to think more about in the coming weeks.

During the Sept. 27 school board meeting’s information and discussion period, CSD Superintendent Julie Helber gave an update on one part of President Joe Biden’s new action plan recently introduced to address the increase in COVID-19 cases, which has been caused in large part to the delta variant.

Helber said some of the board might have heard, but for those who didn’t, one part of the president’s plan is asking private employers with 100 or more workers to require those workers to be vaccinated or tested weekly.

Upon hearing this, Helber said they wondered if it would apply to the district since they do have more than 100 employees. She said they were told by some officials in Lansing that it would most likely apply to schools.

It would be a requirement for the employees, not students.

When it comes to something like this, Helber said schools look for guidance from the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA). She said Michigan operates an OSHA-approved State Plan, which covers most private sector workers and all state and local government workers.

MIOSHA is reviewing Biden’s action plan and will issue an interpretation.

Helber said as things stood on Sept. 27, the district was unsure of a timeline.

In looking at the possible penalties for non-compliance, Helber said there could be a fine of $7,000 per incident, and if it is a willful violation, it could be a fine of up to $70,000 per violation.

She said the district would need to bring this information back to the policy committee for review and see what they should begin to do to prepare.

In giving some rough estimates, Helber said from the employees that have reported to the district, there is a high percentage of employees already vaccinated, probably 250 out of 455. She said they would need to get a better idea about the exact numbers in order to implement a plan.

For those employees who choose not to get vaccinated, Helber said the district would have to implement a weekly testing process. She said this raises some questions of what this would look like. One question being, would staff in each school do the testing?

Once the exact details are relayed down by MIOSHA, school districts would have a period of time to implement.

Helber told the school board it was her intention to just bring this information to their attention, so they can start to have the conversation going forward.