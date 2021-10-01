Chelsea Cross Country Teams 2nd at Second SEC White Jamboree

The Chelsea boys’ and girls’ cross country teams both came home with second place finishes at a hotly contested second SEC White jamboree at Bennett Park in Pinckney Tuesday.

The top three teams in the boy’s race were separated by four points and the top three in the girl’s race had a six-point difference.

Pinckney won the boys race with 43 points with Chelsea in second with 46 and Adrian third with 47. All three teams are ranked in the top 10 of Division 2.

Connell Alford led Chelsea with a second-place finish in 16:37.1 with Bram Hartsuff right behind in third place with a time of 16:48.

Zebedee Swager came home 11th in 17:40.4 and Jonas Norwood 14th in 17:52.5. Jackson Dell was 16th in 17:52.5, Nick Spruce 17th in 18:00 and Leo Swager 20th in 18:14.6 to round out the top seven.

Ethan Kapolka was 25th in 19:02.6, Misha McElrath 26th in 19:07.2, and Colby Pfeiffer 33rd in 19:35.3.

Pinckney also topped the girls race with 49 points. Chelsea was second with 54 and Tecumseh third with 55.

Trilian Krug place sixth in 21:43 to lead the Bulldogs.

Kate Gaiser was 9th in 22:22.9 and Natalia DeMea 10th in 22:44.8. Lauren Thompson placed 14th in 22:52.5, Julia Kause 15th in 23:04.6, Brooke Matusik 19th in 23:43.8, and Audra Guthre 21st in 24:11.8 to round out the top seven for Dexter.

Samantha Dark came home 27th in 25:02.8, Cyprus Gabriel-Menegay 37th in 26:32.5, and Marah Putnam 38th in 27:00.4.