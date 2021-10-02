Chelsea Sprints by Ypsilanti 49-13

The Chelsea football team wasted no time to find the scoreboard against Ypsilanti Friday night as Lucas Hanifan returned the opening kickoff 77 yards for a score and the Bulldogs never looked back in a 49-13 win over the Grizzlies.

The win moved the Bulldogs overall record to 6-0 and to 4-0 in the SEC White with one conference game remaining.

After Hanifan’s kickoff return, Trent Hill took over for the Bulldogs. He scored a pair of TD runs, including a 50-yard run to start the second quarter and then scored on a 62-yard TD pass from Lucas Dunn to make it 28-0.

Ypsilanti would return the ensuing kickoff for a score to cut the lead to 28-7, but Dunn hit Hanifan with a 37-yard scoring pass to make it 35-7 at the half.

Cole Munson would sprint one in from 22-yards out to push the lead to 42-7 in the third and Tyson Hill would score from two-yards out in the fourth quarter to make the final 49-13.

The Bulldogs travel to Tecumseh Friday night for a chance to clinch their third straight SEC White title.