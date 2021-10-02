Chelsea Boys’ XC Win Legends Classic, Girls’ 2nd at Stockbridge

The Chelsea cross country teams had a pair of strong showings at separate invitationals Saturday.

The boys won the Coaching Legends Invitational at Huron Meadows Metropark with 49 points. They beat out a pair of Ohio teams in Toledo St. Francis and Sylvania Northview for the top spot.

Connell Alford won the Blue Division race with a time of 15:54.1.

Bram Hartsuff was 7th in 16:23.58. Zebedee Sawager was 11th in 17:02.12 and Jonas Norwood 11th in 17:04.09.

Nick Spruce set a new PR with a 20th place finish in 17:14.99 and Leo Swager was 41st in 17:51.09.

The girls finished in second place at Stockbridge with four of seven runners setting PR’s at the race.

Marshall won the race with 74 points with the Bulldogs in second with 94 and Williamston third with 96.

Trilian Krug led Chelsea with a 13th place finish in 19:55.1.

Senior Kate Gaiser set a PR with a 16th place finish in 19:58.6 ad Audra Guthre was 19th with a PR of 20:24.1.

Natalia DeMea PR’d with a time of 20:47.7 and finished 26th

and freshman Lauren Thompson also PR’d with a time of 20:50.1 to finish 27th. Julia Kause place 35th in 21:40.4 and Brooke Matusik 46th

in 22:16.2.

Photos by Mike Williamson



