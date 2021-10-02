Chelsea Field Hockey Battles to 1-1 Draw with Hartland

The Chelsea hockey team battled to a 1-1 draw with Hartland in a Division 2 battle last week to stay atop the division standings.

The Bulldogs sit at 3-1-2 in Division 2 with 11 points. Mercy is 1 point back with a 3-0-1 record and East Grand Rapids 3-1.

Lia Spink put the Bulldogs on top 1-0 in the first with an assist to Makayla Kegerreis.

It would stay that way until the second half when Hartland would find the net to tie the game at 1-1 and it would end that way. Nina Faupel made one save in net for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs then fell to Grosse Pointe South 2-1 Friday night.

Braiden Scheffler scored in the first half to put the Bulldogs up 1-0 at the half. Spink assisted on the goal for Chelsea.

GPS scored in the third period to tie the game and scored with 1:56 left in the game to pull out the 2-1 win.

The Bulldogs have a busy week with four games on the schedule. They host Ann Arbor Huron in the annual Play for the Cure game Saturday at 3:30.