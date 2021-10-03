Chelsea Tennis Clinches 21st Straight SEC White Title

The Chelsea boys’ tennis team continued its domination of the SEC White as the Bulldogs claimed their 21st straight SEC White title after an extremely busy week.

After several postponements last week, the Bulldogs played six matches in seven days this week.

The defeated Adrian and Ypsilanti both by the score of 7-1 to clinch the SEC White.

Evan Grudzinski, Julien Korner, and Luke Tropea picked up two wins each at singles for Chelsea. Doubles wins went to Evan Sing/J.P. Chinavare, Luke Mourad/Benjamin Tetens, Kyle O’Trompke/Leland Curanovic, James Reid/Jeffery Dunn, Jordan Jedele/Chase Seaberg, Jarem Norwood/Easton Hodel, Zachary Sing/David Joneja, and Keegan Van Batavia/Owen Mcculloch in the two matches.

The Bulldogs opened the week by beating Bedford 7-1.

Singles winners were Peter Mourad, Grudzinski, and Korner, while doubles wins went to Sing/Chinavare, Van Batavia/Mcculloch, Mourad/Tropea, and Jedele/Seaberg.

The Bulldogs battled to a 4-4 draw with Ann Arbor Huron October 1.

Lucas Hopkins and Mason Strach picked up singles wins for Chelsea, while Lane Ford/Peter Mourad and Colin Wacker/Michaek Struk won at doubles.

The Bulldogs then won the 75th Annual Honor and Glory Tournament Saturday.

They won all eight flights and finished with 24 points to easily get by second place Wyandotte Roosevelt with 16.

Flight winners were Hunter Napieralski, Lucas Hopkins, Mason Strach, and Ryan Fredrickson in singles. Landon Napieralski/Joshua O’Brien, Lane Ford/Peter Mourad, Evan Sing/Quinn Tjernagel, and Colin Wacker/Michael Struk.