Chelsea Swim and Dive Rolls by Pinckney

The Chelsea girls' swim and dive team took 9 of 12 events as the Bulldogs rolled past Pinckney 129-54 last week.

The win moved the Bulldogs to 2-0 in the SEC White standings with three weeks to go.

Keygan Monahan, Riley Monahan, Bella Turner, and Amanda Dosey picked up two wins each with the four teaming to win the 200 medley relay and each picking up an individual victory.

Dosey won the diving, while Turner won the 100 back.

Keygan Monahan won the 500 free and Riley Monahan won the 100-fly. Jess Neff also picked up a pair of wins in the 200-free and 100-breast.

Addison Kennedy, Lily Snyder, Gabriella Burgess, and Tallulah Gorby teamed to win the 200-free relay.

Second place finishes went to Paiton Doyle in the 50 free, Gorby diving, Sydney Barston 100-fly, Chelsea Paddock 100-free, Doyle 500-free; Marina Hinz-Johnson,Hannah Shooshanian, Amelia Christie, and Barston teamed up for second in the 200-free relay, Snyder 100-breast, and Turner, Emma Zachrich, Christie, and Kiera Crawley in the 400-free relay.

The Bulldogs host Adrian in another big SEC White meet Thursday night.