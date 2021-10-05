Chelsea Education Foundation and Educational Foundation of Dexter Rivalry Match Fundraising Happening Now

From D&B Strategic Marketing

Chelsea Education Foundation (CEF) and the Educational Foundation of Dexter (EFD) are going head to head to raise money for educational grants in their respective communities. The fundraising kicked off Oct. 1, 2021, and will culminate at the end of halftime during the Oct. 22 Chelsea vs. Dexter football game at Al Ritt Stadium in Dexter.

In 2019, the friendly "Rivalry Match" raised over $10,000 for the 501(c)3 non-profits. It was a close match, with the EFD walking away with bragging rights after raising $5,044.

The Rivalry Match collaboration will help fund educational programs in every school in both districts. The missions of the CEF and EFD are similar; both enhance students' educational experiences by financing projects beyond the resources of the district, including teacher-authored grants, building-level grants, and district initiatives. CEF also provides scholarships to district graduates.

HOW TO DONATE:

By Smart Phone: Text the code BULLDOGS or DREADS to 44-321 to receive a link to the Foundations’ fundraising page instantly. Message & data rates may apply.

Follow links on www.chelseaeducationfoundation.org or www.efdexter.org to campaign donation pages. In-Person: Cash and Checks will be accepted at the Oct. 22 Football game.

The Sun Times News is teaming up with both educational foundations to help fans show their school spirit in a "Rivalry Match Section". In the Oct. 20 newspaper, fans can support this friendly rivalry by placing an ad to cheer on a team, a player, or the Education Foundations! The Sun Times News is donating 50% of ad proceeds to the respective Education Foundation to support educational grants. To purchase a supporting ad, contact Chuck Colby at ccolby@thesuntimesnews.com.

The education foundations also serve as links between school, business and the community. Community partners, Art Moehn Chevrolet Buick of Chelsea, Stieper & Brust Orthodontics, Culver's of Chelsea, LaFontaine Chevrolet of Dexter, and Chelsea State Bank have helped support the fundraiser with a total of over $4,000 in sponsorships!

To make a donation or learn more about the foundations, visit their websites: www.chelseaeducationfoundation.org or www.efdexter.org.