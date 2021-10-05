SafeHouse Center and the Greater Ann Arbor Quilt Guild Support Survivors of Domestic Violence with an Online Quilt Sale

From GAAQG

The Greater Ann Arbor Quilt Guild (GAAQG) and SafeHouse Center have teamed up to bring awareness to domestic violence during October which is “Domestic Violence Awareness Month”.

More than 60 quilts will be displayed in an online store starting on October 1 and running through the entire month or until all quilts have been sold.

The “SafeHouse Quilts for Sale,” will be featured on the SafeHouse Center website

and range from $200 to $400 each. The quilts are 60” x 80” or larger. There will be an option for curbside pick-up and an option to ship using UPS. And 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit SafeHouse.

The GAAQG-SHC partnership spans 32 years. Every year generous GAAQG members make and donate approx. 300 quilts to SHC. Shelter residents receive a comforting quilt and, best of all — survivors and their children get to keep their quilt when they leave the shelter.

“All of our quilts are made with love, and the hope that we can, in a very small way, show SafeHouse Center residents that they are not alone,” says Lynne Bryant GAAQG President. “Our members use their talent and creativity to provide a beautiful, physical reminder that there are people who care about them. Decade’s later former residents will come up to one of us and say, “I still have my quilt.”

“The comfort of having a handmade quilt during a time of trauma shows survivors that there are people who care in our community. We are so thankful for the amazing members of the GAAQG for the years of support,” said Barbara Niess-May, SafeHouse Center Executive Director.

Information about SafeHouse Center: SafeHouse Center is a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation in Washtenaw County, Michigan. We are a social change and social service organization dedicated to ending gender-based violence. We provide 24-hour response to survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence and we work to educate our communities about what they can do to end domestic/dating violence and sexual assault. If you are in danger or would like more information about domestic/dating violence and sexual assault, please call our 24-hour helpline at 734-995-5444.

Information about the Greater Ann Arbor Quilt Guild:

The Greater Ann Arbor Quilt Guild (GAAQG) is a non-profit organization staffed by volunteers. Established in 1987 by 11 members, the guild is dedicated to the promotion and preservation of the art of quilting, patchwork, appliqué, and related fiber arts. Today GAAQG has 230 members and sponsors workshops, lectures, and occasions for friends to meet for fellowship who are passionate about quilting and fiber art. The guild engages in charitable efforts in support of SafeHouse Center, the Washtenaw County domestic violence shelter.