Sylvan Township makes sidewalk amendment for condo development

The Sylvan Township Board approved an amendment at its October 5 meeting to the final site plan for the 17-unit condominium project known as Chelsea Hillcrest.

In a unanimous decision, the township board supported the conclusion of the planning commission to allow the removal of the internal sidewalks and removal of a retaining wall at the southeast corner of the property.

The condo project is located near Coliseum and Duncan drives on three acres of land.

In making the motion to approve the recommendation made by the planning commission, Sylvan Township Supervisor Kathleen Kennedy said this was kind of a missed opportunity as sidewalks are in the township’s land development standards and ideally they always stand by to enforce those.

However, she said they would accept the planning commission’s recommendation contingent upon an engineering review for ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliance and consult with legal counsel on any required action to amend the development agreement and amendments to the master deed.

Township board trustee Sandie Schulze said the township attorney did remind them that if the people who live in Hillcrest decide they want sidewalks in the future then they can do so through a special assessment and pay to put them in themselves. Schulze said this was not an end of the world change, which Kennedy said that was a good point.

There will still be a sidewalk that runs along Coliseum Drive.

Hillcrest is a project that has been before the township in the past and work has been underway there on what was vacant land, but now has condos on it.

According to planning commission documents from 2018, the Hillcrest property was previously contemplated an as expansion of the adjacent Chelsea Springs Condominium, but that never happened and the property changed hands several times to where it is now with J.J. Development of Northville.

The Hillcrest plan had been approved and there are residents living there, but this recent amendment was a request made by the developer to change the final look.

According to township planner/zoning administrator Carol Koniezki’s report on the plan change, there was considerable discussion at the planning commission meeting about this change and it was centered on the safety of the residents, the close proximity of the sidewalks to the residential units causing vehicles parked in their driveway to overhang the sidewalk, as well as the size of the development itself with a closed loop road which only has access to Coliseum Drive and it being an independent community unconnected to the other housing developments.