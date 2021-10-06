Chelsea Soccer Blanks Tecumseh

The Chelses soccer team snapped a three game losing streak Tuesday night as the Bulldogs blanked Tecumseh 3-0 in preparation for next weeks districts in which the two teams will meet up again the the opener Wednesday night at 5:00 PM.

Shane McGalaughlin was stellar in net, recording the shutout of the Indians.

Scoring goals for the Bulldogs were Beck Johnathan Gregory, Zach Byerly, and Beck Elandt.

Earlier in the week the Bulldogs took on rival Dexter in a non-league match and dropped a hard-fought 2-1 decision to the Dreadnaughts.

Keegan McLaughlin scored for the Bulldogs and the game was tied 1-1 with just over 20 minutes remaining in the game when Dexter rifled a shot that went off a Bulldogs defender and inside the left post for the game winner.

Chelsea finished 6-4 in the SEC White and improved to 7-10 overall. The will face Detroit Country Day in the regular season finale Thursday.