10-06-2021 8:33pm
Chelsea's Reisner Qualifies for D3 State Finals
Chelsea's Anna Reisner qualified for the Division 3 state finals as an individual after a secomnd place finish at the golf Regional at Calederone Farms Wednesday.
Reisner finished with an 18-hole score of 89 to finish tied for 8th overall in the final individual standings. The top 3 individuals that were not part of the top three team finishers move on to the state finals.
The Bulldogs finished with a team score of 398. Grosse Ile won with a score of 333, while Detroit Country Day was second with 362, and St Catherine's 373.
Andi Every finished with a round of 97 and Maggie Baldwin 104. Kailyn Porter shot 108 and Piper Diesing 115.
Reisner will compete in the D3 Finals Friday and Saturday October 15-16 at Forrest Akers West in East Lansing.