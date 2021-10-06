Chelsea's Reisner Qualifies for D3 State Finals

Chelsea's Anna Reisner qualified for the Division 3 state finals as an individual after a secomnd place finish at the golf Regional at Calederone Farms Wednesday.

Reisner finished with an 18-hole score of 89 to finish tied for 8th overall in the final individual standings. The top 3 individuals that were not part of the top three team finishers move on to the state finals.

The Bulldogs finished with a team score of 398. Grosse Ile won with a score of 333, while Detroit Country Day was second with 362, and St Catherine's 373.

Andi Every finished with a round of 97 and Maggie Baldwin 104. Kailyn Porter shot 108 and Piper Diesing 115.

Reisner will compete in the D3 Finals Friday and Saturday October 15-16 at Forrest Akers West in East Lansing.