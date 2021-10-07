Chelsea Field Hockey Breaks Out of Slump

The Chelsea field hockey team snapped a five game winless skid with a 3-0 shutout of Ann Arbor Greenhills Tuesday night.

The win kept the Bulldogs on top of the Division 2 West standings. Chelsea wrapped up league play with a 4-1-2 record and recorded 14 points. Mercy is one point back with 13 points at 4-0-1 and East Grand Rapids two points back at 4-1. Mercy and EGR face off in a key game Saturday.

The Greenhills game was a bttle for three periods before the Bulldogs broke through and pulled away in the fourth.

The game was scoreless after three when Braiden Scheffler found the back of the net with 11:30 left in the game.

Three minutes later Lia Spink sent one home for a 2-0 Chelsea lead. and Megan Vogel would seal the win with a goal with just over three minutes remaining in the contest.

Assists went to Jordan Siefert and Kahlen Eckert. Nina Faupel was perfect in net with three saves for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea will host Ann Arbor Huron Saturday in their annual Play4theCure game at 3:30 PM.