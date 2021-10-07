Chelsea Square's final site plan expected to go before Sylvan Township Board

The plan for an 81-unit apartment complex called Chelsea Square is moving forward in the planning process with Sylvan Township.

A public hearing was held at the Sept. 23 township planning commission meeting on the final site plan for the multi-family residential apartment complex. The developer did receive a recommended approval.

The final site plan will now need to go before the township board for an official decision.

At the Oct. 5 township board meeting, Sylvan Township Supervisor Kathleen Kennedy said the final site plan was approved by the planning commission and the attorney is now working on a development agreement for the township board’s consideration.

There is no schedule yet for the final review by the board, but Kennedy said she expects it to be an upcoming township board meeting.

According to the township staff report on the project, the site plan calls for 81 multi-family market rate apartment units. The zoning for this new project will use two parcels as multi-family residential per a consent judgment filed in December 2016.

The report said the developer’s description states the project is proposed to be constructed in one phase and includes construction of 17 buildings that will have access from Pielemeir Drive, which is a public road. The development would have utilities provided through the Sylvan Township water and sewer system, and would also have an internal private road system unless it’s accepted by the Washtenaw County Road Commission. The apartments will be owned and managed through Group 10 Development.

The development is proposed to be located on 16 acres of land. It’s expected there would be 37,800 square feet of open space while each apartment unit is estimated to have a square footage of around 1,300 to 1,500 square feet.