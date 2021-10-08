Chelsea tennis Claims D3 Regional Title

The Chelsea boys' tennis team rolled to another Regional title Wednesday as the Bulldogs qualified for the state finals for the 12th straight year.

The Bulldogs convincingly won all eight flights to claim the Regional crown with 24 points. Parma Western was second with 13 and Marshall third with 6.

Hunter Napieralski improved to 18-9 overall at one singles with a pair of wins including a 6-2, 6-0 win over Parma Western in the finals.

Lucas Hopkins (21-6) went to three sets in his opening match but pulled through and rolled in his next two matches to claim the two-singles title.

The three-singles title went to Mason Strach (23-4) losing just six games in three matches on the day.

Ryan Frendrickson (16-7) cruised through three matches to claim the four-singles title.

Landon Napieralski and Joshua O'Brien took down the Parma Western team 7-6 (5), 6-1 to claim the one-doubles crown.

Lane Ford and Peter Mourad remained undefeated on the season at 21-0 after losing just one game in three matches to roll to the two-doubles title.

Quinn Tjernagel and James Murray (13-3) lost just two games while picking up a pair of wins to claim the three-doubles title.

Michael Struk and Colin Wacker improved to 25-1 on the season as they lost just two games to cruise to the four-doubles title.

The Bulldogs will enter the state finals ranked 4th in Division 3. They will compete in the state finals at Midland October 14 and 15.