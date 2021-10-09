Chelsea Football Claims Third Straight SEC White Title

Mother Nature made it take a little longer then expected, but after a weather delay due to lightning the Chelsea football team rolled over Tecumseh 58-21 Friday night to clinch the third straight SEC White title for the Bulldogs.

Trent Hill had a career night to lead the Bulldogs as he finished with 288 yards on 14 carries and four touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 28 yards and a score.

Hill put the Bulldogs on top with a 49-yard scoring run early in the first quarter, but Tecumseh would answer with a TD run to tie it at 7-7.

Lucas Dunn then hit Hill with a 13-yard scoring pass to make it 14-7 when lightning was seen forcing a weather delay.

The Bulldogs picked up where they left off after the delay on a TD run by Hill to make it 21-7 after one quarter.

Dunn then hit Cole Munson with a 10-yard scoring pass to push the lead to 28-7 before Tecumseh got one back to cut the lead to 28-14 with a TD run.

Hill scored from 16 yards out and Hunter Shaw hit a 32-yard field goal at the buzzer to give Chelsea a 38-14 halftime lead.

On the first play of the second half Hill sprinted 61 yards for a score to make it 45-14.

Lucas Hanifan would run one in from 17 yards out to make it 52-14.

The Bulldogs would add one more score late to make the final 58-21 to improve to 7-0 overall and finish 5-0 in the SEC White.

They will host St. Joseph (5-2) in a non-league contest Friday night.