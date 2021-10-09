Chelsea Boys 2nd, Girls’ 13th at Portage Invite

The Chelsea cross country teams had strong showings at the huge Portage Invitational Saturday.

The boys finished second in the Division 2 race with 166 points. Second-ranked Grand Rapids Christian won the race with 121. Six of the top 15 teams in Division 2 ran in the race.

Four Bulldogs earned medals with top 50 finishes led by Connell Alford with a seventh-place finish in 16:00.7.

Bram Hartsuff was 11th with a time of 16:21.3, Zebedee Swager 43rd in 17:00.8, and Nick Spruce 48th in a PR time of 17:07.9 to medal for the Bulldogs.

Jonas Norwood came home 57th in 17:23 and Leo Swager 110th in 18:07.2 to round out the top six for the Bulldogs.

The girls finished 13th with 405 points in the race won by East Grand Rapids with 88.

Kate Gaiser medaled for Chelsea with a 43rd place finish in 20:28.8 to lead the Bulldogs.

Trilian Krug was 53rd in 20:44.3 and Natalia Demea 83rd in 21:28.1.

Audra Guthre was 105th in 21:45.9, Lauren Thompson 124th in 22:05.2, and Brooke Matusik 142nd in 22:25.6.