Chelsea Swim and Dive Moves to 3-0 in the SEC White

The Chelsea girls' swim and dive team moved to 3-0 in the SEC White when they took down Adrian 114-63 Thursday, October 7.

Bella Turner and Riley Monahan were in on three first place finishes each to lead Chelsea.

Turner won the 50 free and Monahan won the 200 free, while both were part of the winning 200 free relay with Amanda Dosey and Chelsea Paddock, and the 400 free relay with Paddock, and Paiton Doyle.

Dosey won the diving as the Bulldogs took the top three spots with Tallulah Gorby placing second and Lily Paddock third.

Chelsea also swept the 100 back with Hayley Hopkins first, Fiona Stoker second, and Isabella Treglia third.

Sydney Barston and Gabriella Burgess took the top two spots in the 100 fly and Keygan Monahan won the 500 free.

Second place finishes went to the 200 medley relay of Keygan Monahan, Jess Neff, Doyle, and Dosey; Gorby in the 100 free and Neff in the 100 breast.

The Bulldogs travel to Ypsilanti for a league match Thursday before the travel to Tecumseh in what could be a match-up for the top spot in the SEC White heading into the league meet November 5-6.