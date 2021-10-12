CPD Weekly Report 10-12-21
Incident #: 21-1850
Location: 100 block of McKinley St.
Date: October 8, 2021
Time: 9:04 am
INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer responded to the 100 block of McKinley St. for the report of malicious destruction of property complaint. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant who told the officer that some time between 7:00 pm on October 7th and 9:00 am on October 8th an unknown suspect(s) used black spray paint and painted on their van while it was parked in the driveway of a residence they were visiting. The complainant was unable to provide any information on a potential suspect. The case was turned over to the investigator for any follow-up to aid in identifying a potential suspect(s).
