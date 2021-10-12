Chelsea MI
10-12-2021 5:20am

CPD Weekly Report 10-12-21

Incident #: 21-1850 

Location: 100 block of McKinley St.

Date: October 8, 2021 

Time: 9:04 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer responded to the 100 block of McKinley St. for the report of malicious destruction of property complaint. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant who told the officer that some time between 7:00 pm on October 7th and 9:00 am on October 8th an unknown suspect(s) used black spray paint and painted on their van while it was parked in the driveway of a residence they were visiting. The complainant was unable to provide any information on a potential suspect. The case was turned over to the investigator for any follow-up to aid in identifying a potential suspect(s).

Replies

10-12-2021 10:12am

The host and the guest may have spray painted the van themselves given their complete lack of ethical and moral standards. I am angered that they feel they have the right to push pornographic medical images on elementary aged children. I thank them for making that hard decision to use our children's innocence for their political gain. If I parked a van with for unlawful carnal knowledge images, I bet the law would come down on me pretty quickly.

