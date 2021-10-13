North Star Reach Halloween Glow & Light Show

From North Star Reach

Ready for a family-friendly, spooktacular adventure? Then the second annual Halloween Glow & Light Show Drive-Thru, hosted at North Star Reach in Pinckney, is just what you’re looking for.

Enjoy a wooded wonderland with illuminated displays, singing jack o’lanterns, and a dance-worthy Halloween soundtrack, all from the safety and comfort of your own vehicle. The event also features trick-or-treating stations for the kids.

The Halloween Glow will take place Oct. 28-Oct. 31, with tour times every 30 minutes, beginning at 7:30 PM each night.

Tickets are just $25 per car; admission also includes a themed grab bag full of fun surprises for the entire family.

Upon arrival, guests will be greeted at the gate before driving down the dirt road toward camp (keep an eye out for animal sightings, real and imaginary!). From there, you will tour the 105-acre camp, enjoying illuminated displays, musical lights, and other spirited Halloween delights along the way.

All event proceeds will benefit North Star Reach, a nonprofit organization that provides cost-free camp and community-building experiences to children with serious illnesses and their family members.

North Star Reach is located at 1200 University Camp Drive in Pinckney, about a 20-minute drive from Ann Arbor and just outside of the tiny town of Hell, Michigan. Last year the event sold out and already spots for the 2021 Halloween Glow are filling up fast. Purchase your tickets soon for this safe, family-friendly event by visiting: https://campathome.northstarreach.org/halloween-glow/

North Star Reach is located on 105 scenic acres of rolling hills and waterfront in Pickney, Michigan, North Star Reach is a medical specialty camp that serves kids with chronic and life-threatening health challenges and their family members, all at no charge to them. North Star Reach is a member of the prestigious SeriousFun Children’s Network (SFCN). Founded by legendary actor and philanthropist Paul Newman in 1988, SFCN is now a global network of 30 camps and programs for children with special medical needs. During the pandemic, all programs are offered virtually; details can be found at https://campathome.northstarreach.org. As a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization, North Star Reach is independently managed and funded and entirely dependent on private donations to serve every camper free of charge.

Photo by seungju lee on Unsplash