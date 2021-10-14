Honoring the Tuskegee Airmen in Michigan

Revisited On April 11, 2014, exactly 70 years to the day after the crash, David Losinski and his son Drew discovered a wrecked airplane while diving in Lake Huron. They were surveying the lake bottom where a tugboat and barge sank in 2012 when they happened across what they thought was an automobile door. According to David Losinski, “A few yards later, we discovered a wing and knew we had found an airplane. We contacted Wayne Lusardi with the State of Michigan to see about getting a permit to put some of the airplane back together on the lake bottom to serve as a recreational dive site.” Underwater videographer Nicholas Lusardi explores the Airacobra wings. (Photo by Wayne R. Lusardi) The Losinski father and son team spent a year searching the lake bottom for parts of the airplane and clues to its demise. They eventually found the forward instrument panel that featured, along with a cluster of gauges, the airplane’s radio call sign that positively identified the wreck as the Airacobra flown by Lt. Moody. In July 2015, I began suiting up for a dive from Losinski’s charter boat Dive Version. Drew and I jumped into the 70-degree water and descended 34 feet to the lake bottom. Warm water usually means visibility is reduced because of algae blooms, but natural sunlight on that day allowed us to see 30 or 40 feet. The wings of Lt. Moody’s plane came into view immediately. Although they are separated from the fuselage and missing portions of the flaps, ailerons and starboard wing tip, the wings are fairly intact. They are lying flat on the lake bottom and are partially buried in sediment. A five-pointed white star insignia in a field of blue can be seen on the portside wing. Traces of a red border extend outboard of the star. A red, teardrop-shaped plastic running light is positioned on the dorsal surface near the portside wing tip. The two main landing gears are tucked up inside the wings, one with a tire still holding air from 1944. The framework between the wings holds a collection of aircraft components including the throttle and mixture control levers, a Prestone coolant radiator, fragmented aluminum canopy frame containing glass fragments, two oil coolers, the armored glass windshield and the portside door.