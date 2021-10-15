Weekly Road Work, Oct 18 - 24

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline

Augusta Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Sept. 7 - Oct. 29 (extended)

Lodi Waters Rd between Tessmer Rd and Wagner Rd Daytime road closure Sept. 20 - Oct. 21 (extended)

Manchester Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Sept. 20 - Oct. 22 (extended)

Northfield Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Oct. 11 - 29

Northfield Intersection of 7 Mile Rd and Nollar Rd Daytime road closure Oct. 18 - 22

Pittsfield Intersection of Morgan Rd and State St Intermittent lane closure August 9 - Nov. 19

Pittsfield Ellsworth Rd between Lohr Rd and State Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 18

Salem Intersection of 8 Mile Rd and Currie Rd Intermittent lane closure Oct. 1 - 22

Saline Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Oct. 18 - 29

Saline Macon Rd between Huntington Dr and Saline City limits Two-way traffic maintained over one lane with temporary traffic signal Oct. 5 - mid Nov.

Scio Zeeb Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Peters Rd Intermittent lane and shoulder closures June 1 - Oct.

Scio Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Oct. 6 - 22

Scio Intersection of Liberty Rd and Wagner Rd Shoulder work Oct. 13 - 30

Superior Geddes Rd between Gotfredson Rd and Ridge Rd Road closure August 9 - Oct.

Superior Prospect Rd between Clark Rd and Vreeland Rd Shoulder closure August 2 - Nov.

Sylvan Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Oct. 1 - 29

Sylvan, City of Chelsea Old US-12 between M-52 and Freer Rd Intermittent lane closure June 24 - mid-Oct.

York Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Oct. 11 - 29

York Milkey Rd between Maple Rd and end of pavement Daytime road closure Week of Oct. 18

York Judd Rd between Warner Rd and Platt Rd Daytime road closure Week of Oct. 18

Ypsilanti US-12 & M-17 improvements Lane, road, and ramp closures June 7 - Oct.