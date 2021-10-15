10-15-2021 6:25am
Weekly Road Work, Oct 18 - 24
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Augusta
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Sept. 7 - Oct. 29 (extended)
|Lodi
|Waters Rd between Tessmer Rd and Wagner Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Sept. 20 - Oct. 21 (extended)
|Manchester
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Sept. 20 - Oct. 22 (extended)
|Northfield
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Oct. 11 - 29
|Northfield
|Intersection of 7 Mile Rd and Nollar Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Oct. 18 - 22
|Pittsfield
|Intersection of Morgan Rd and State St
|Intermittent lane closure
|August 9 - Nov. 19
|Pittsfield
|Ellsworth Rd between Lohr Rd and State Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Oct. 18
|Salem
|Intersection of 8 Mile Rd and Currie Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Oct. 1 - 22
|Saline
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Oct. 18 - 29
|Saline
|Macon Rd between Huntington Dr and Saline City limits
|Two-way traffic maintained over one lane with temporary traffic signal
|Oct. 5 - mid Nov.
|Scio
|Zeeb Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Peters Rd
|Intermittent lane and shoulder closures
|June 1 - Oct.
|Scio
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Oct. 6 - 22
|Scio
|Intersection of Liberty Rd and Wagner Rd
|Shoulder work
|Oct. 13 - 30
|Superior
|Geddes Rd between Gotfredson Rd and Ridge Rd
|Road closure
|August 9 - Oct.
|Superior
|Prospect Rd between Clark Rd and Vreeland Rd
|Shoulder closure
|August 2 - Nov.
|Sylvan
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Oct. 1 - 29
|Sylvan, City of Chelsea
|Old US-12 between M-52 and Freer Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 24 - mid-Oct.
|York
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Oct. 11 - 29
|York
|Milkey Rd between Maple Rd and end of pavement
|Daytime road closure
|Week of Oct. 18
|York
|Judd Rd between Warner Rd and Platt Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of Oct. 18
|Ypsilanti
|US-12 & M-17 improvements
|Lane, road, and ramp closures
|June 7 - Oct.
|Ypsilanti
|Ford Lake Village: sections of Crescent Ln, High Ridge Dr, Michael Dr and Sunset Tr
|Intermittent lane closure
|Oct. 11 - 22 (extended)