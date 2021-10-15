Wine, Women & Shopping A Chelsea Tradition - November 12 & 13

Let Chelsea be your Happy Place this Holiday Season. Lift your spirits while shopping at the 16th Annual Wine, Women & Shopping Event.

Participating merchants will make your seasonal shopping easy with genuine customer service and an abundance of cheer. You will experience an impressive display of unique gift items, ranging from custom-designed jewelry, pottery, clothing, accessories, holiday decor, garden decor, soap, skincare, fresh floral arrangements, appliances, candles, new inventory, fall meal ingredients, snacks, pop-ups, and so much more.

Chelsea restaurants will provide a warm welcome while you are out and about shopping. They will be serving up seasonal beverages, wine, beer, and specialty cocktails. You will find tasty menu options for a quick bite, lunch or dinner, and of course, dessert! It is recommended you check prior to making plans because the pandemic has left many restaurants short staffed resulting in curtailed hours. Most restaurants have online ordering. Participating restaurants can be found at https://www.shopchelseamich.com/restaurants.

The Holiday shopping season has kicked off earlier than ever this year! You can jump-start your Holiday purchases during Wine, Women & Shopping. This year’s event takes place over two days. Learn more about what participating merchants are featuring at this link https://www.shopchelseamich.com/shops.

In addition to all of the great shopping, dining and beverages, fun things that will be occurring during this year’s WWS include:

● Chelsea District Library (CDL) is partnering with #scm to feature their new maker space called the "Ingenuity Engine". During WWS, CDL will be offering custom made coasters created with their new laser cutting machine, and will be giving away the coasters to the first 20 people that sign up for a class or demonstration. Visit their website for more information: https://chelseadistrictlibrary.org/Ingenuity-engine/

FarmSudz and Cottage Rabbit will be offering a “Private Preview Shopping Day” on Monday, November 8th from 10 am until 2 pm. Contact them directly to schedule your appointment. And check with your favorite stores to see what they are offering.

While you are out and about during the event, register to win one of three $50 gift certificates to participating merchants,

a gift basket of Chelsea goodness that will include wine from the Common Grill’s Back Door Market,

A grand prize that includes a one night stay at the Chelsea Comfort Inn and a $50 gift certificate to any participating restaurant,

Participating businesses will have a QR code that will take you to the entry form.

● Ballet Chelsea is giving away 2 adult tickets to the Nutcracker - enter to win at Kitty Face.

Chelsea’s Social District has been extended through Jan 2. Participants include - Jetts, Zou Zou’s, The Ugly Dog & The Grateful Crow. Not familiar with Chelsea’s Social District, follow the link to learn more What You Should Know About the Chelsea Social District.

The Chelsea Comfort Inn will be offering a discounted room rate of $81.75/night during the month of November - guests can book online before 11/15/2021 by calling the hotel at (734) 433-3000 and mention you are attending WWS.

Hours vary by business. You can find participating businesses at this link. Contact them directly to check their hours during the event. https://www.shopchelseamich.com/wine-women-shopping.

CDL also invites you to stop by the library and check out their librarian curated display of great books on wine and cooking and leave with your next recipe idea!

During this holiday season, please be patient and kind, and support your local business and community. Several businesses require masks to be worn while shopping.

A special Thank You to Mykala Mortgage Planning for being a Local Lender who supports Local Businesses!!





#shopchelseamich is a group of independent business owners with entrepreneurial flavor and spirit. Their focus is on keeping the community healthy by providing reasons for people to shop in Chelsea with unique products and services.