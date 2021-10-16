Chelsea Swim and Dive Remains Undefeated in SEC White

The Chelsea girls’ swim and dive team remained perfect in the SEC White after dominating its meet with Ypsilanti by beating the Grizzlies 148-23 Thursday night.

The Bulldogs won all 12 events including sweeps of the top three spots in six.

Bella Turner, Riley Monahan, Amanda Dosey, and Jessica Neff were in on three wins each to lead the Bulldogs.

Turner won the 100 free, was part of the winning 200 medley with Neff, Chelsea Paddock, and Dosey, and teamed with Dosey, Paiton Doyle, and Keygan Monahan to win the 200 free relay.

Riley Monahan won the 100 back and was part of the winning 400 free with Keygan Monahan, Doyle, and Haley Hopkins.

Neff came home first in the 100 breast for her third win of the night.

Along with the two relay wins, Dosey also won the diving along with second and third place finishes by Tallulah Gorby and Lily Paddock.

Doyle led the sweep in the 200 free with a second-place finish to Hopkins and third to Gabriella Burgess.

Riley Monahan, Keygan Monahan, and Sydney Bartson swept the 200 IM, while Neff, Amelia Christie, and Clara Johnson took the top three in the 50 free.

Chelsea Paddock, Dosey, and Fiona Stoker were the top three in the 100 fly, Lily Snyder, Kierra Crawley, and Hannah Shooshanian swept the 500 free.

The Bulldogs travel to Tecumseh Thursday for a battle for the top spot in the SEC White. Both teams are currently 4-0 in the White heading in to the finale.