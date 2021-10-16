Chelsea’s Anna Reisner 16th at D3 Golf Finals

Chelsea’s Anna Reisner had a strong showing at the Division 3 Girls’ Golf State Finals at Forest Akers West Golf Course in East Lansing this weekend.

Reisner finished tied for 16th out of 111 golfers at this weekend’s two-day tournament. She shot a 31-over par 175 for the two days.

Anna came out strong Friday and fired an 11-over par 83 and tied for 12th after the first day.

Saturday saw a little bit rougher conditions on the course with a blustery wind the weather was much colder, and it showed with most of the athletes competing.

Reisner struggles with the conditions and shot a 20-over round of 92 to finish with the two-day total of 175.

She was the second lowest individual qualifier for the weekend with all but one of the players above her in the final standings all being part of state qualifying teams.